Eagles' Carson Wentz: Hopes to be ready for start of 2018 season
Wentz, who is bouncing back from having his ACL and LCL repaired, believes that he'll be ready in time for the start of the 2018 campaign, CBS Philly reports.
Wentz, who suffered his season-ending knee injury back on Dec. 10, still has a brace on his left leg at this stage, per ESPN's Tim McManus, but on the plus side, the QB has shed the cane he had been using to get around. Give that Wentz was hurt so late in the 2017 season, it's not a lock that he'll be a go by Week 1, with the typical recovery period for his injury generally in the 9-to-12 month range. In Wentz's absence, veteran backup Nick Foles has led the Eagles to Super Bowl LII. Foles remains under contract with Philadelphia in 2018 and he's proven to be a capable enough signal-caller for the Eagles to proceed deliberately with Wentz, who remains the team's undisputed franchise QB.
