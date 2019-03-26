GM Howie Roseman said Monday that he wants to sign Wentz (back) to an extension, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. "We have to be realistic about the fact that we have a quarterback we want to pay and we want to extend long term," Roseman relayed. "We want to have a team led by a franchise type of quarterback. We know that we have that in Carson."

Since the Eagles selected Wentz second overall in the 2016 draft, he became the face of the franchise, but his situation has a few things to sort out before putting pen to paper on a long-term deal. First and foremost, the team no doubt will exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract by May 2. Beyond that, Wentz has been going through rehabilitation after missing the final three regular-season games and subsequent playoff run due to a fractured back vertebra. Roseman wouldn't touch on Wentz's health, citing "HIPPA laws." However, Roseman added, "We are incredibly optimistic about where we are in that area [with injured players]." Once Wentz's health is revived, he won't have the specter of Nick Foles breathing down his neck and thus will be able to focus on leading the Eagles offense yet again.