The Eagles are expected to make Wentz a healthy scratch Sunday against Washington, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Change has been in the wind since the Eagles benched Wentz in favor of rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts back in Week 13. Wentz has served as Hurts' backup in each of the last three games, but now the team will keep the veteran in street clothes in the season finale while fellow reserve QB Nate Sudfeld takes his spot on the active roster. Garafolo noted the impending move doesn't necessarily mean the situation between Wentz and Philly isn't salvageable, and the team "wants" the quarterback to return in 2021. Having said that, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that Wentz likely will request a trade this offseason, so Sunday's DNP could spell his last time on the Eagles' sideline.