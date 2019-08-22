Eagles' Carson Wentz: In uniform, but could be rested
Wentz suited up for Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Per Zach Berman of The Athletic, Wentz also was in uniform for last week's preseason game against the Jaguars, but did not play, so we won't read too much into this. The general expectation is that Wentz will likely be held out Thursday, with an eye toward keeping him healthy for Week 1 in mind.
