Coach Doug Pederson called Wentz's lower-body issue "nothing major," Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Wentz has been sitting out since Sunday with what is termed a minor soft-tissue injury. The Eagles deem him day-to-day, and Pederson even added Tuesday that it's a "good week" for Wentz to rest, as he typically wouldn't suit up during preseason Week 4 under normal circumstances. The caution makes sense considering Wentz has suffered numerous serious injuries throughout his four-year career. On top of that, his starting left tackle (Andre Dillard) and starting right guard (Brandon Brooks) have suffered season-ending injuries themselves. With a banged-up receiving corps to boot, the Eagles offense may not be running on all cylinders Week 1.
