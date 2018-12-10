Wentz completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 228 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 29-23 loss to Dallas.

This game was looking like a real fantasy dud tied at nine heading into the fourth quarter, but a late offensive flurry by both quarterbacks helped pad Wentz owners' scores. The 25-year-old has picked things up over his last two contests (69 percent completion rate, 534 yards and five touchdowns) following a brief cold spell. The Eagles ran the ball just 10 times despite the game being close, which is a sign that head coach Doug Pederson is going to rely on his star quarterback's arm as the team tries to stay in the playoff hunt against the Rams on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories