Eagles' Carson Wentz: Late offensive surge not enough
Wentz completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 228 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 29-23 loss to Dallas.
This game was looking like a real fantasy dud tied at nine heading into the fourth quarter, but a late offensive flurry by both quarterbacks helped pad Wentz owners' scores. The 25-year-old has picked things up over his last two contests (69 percent completion rate, 534 yards and five touchdowns) following a brief cold spell. The Eagles ran the ball just 10 times despite the game being close, which is a sign that head coach Doug Pederson is going to rely on his star quarterback's arm as the team tries to stay in the playoff hunt against the Rams on Sunday.
