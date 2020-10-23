Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 359 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 22-21 win over the Giants on Thursday night. He also rushed seven times for 14 yards and another score.

Down 21-10 after a Sterling Shepard touchdown reception with 6:17 remaining, the Eagles found themselves in a similar position to that of a narrow Week 6 loss to the Ravens that saw them nearly pull off a comeback from a two-possession deficit. Wentz quickly went to work, driving his team 78 yards in just four plays, a march highlighted by a 59-yard completion to rookie John Hightower. Following a subsequent Giants punt, Wentz then put what would prove to be the dagger in the collective heart of Big Blue, capping off a six-play, 71-yard drive with a perfectly thrown 18-yard scoring pass to Boston Scott down the right sideline with just 40 seconds left. Prior to his late-game heroics, the embattled quarterback had opened the scoring with a tough one-yard rushing touchdown on Philadelphia's first possession. Wentz and his fantasy managers needed this season-best performance from him after he'd significantly underdelivered on preseason expectations over the first six contests, with multiple injuries to his pass-catching corps playing a part. Wentz will now look to carry over the momentum into a Week 8 divisional showdown against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 1.