Wentz completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing seven times for 37 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 win over San Francisco.

It wasn't pretty -- as Wentz was under duress behind a shoddy offensive line -- but he was able to will his team to its first victory of the season. The 27-year-old has an ugly 4:7 TD:INT ratio through four games, but he has salvaged some fantasy value with 111 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Wentz's struggles can't be solely placed on him, as he has had little help in terms of talent on the outside and a banged up offensive line, but excuses don't result in more fantasy points. Expect the signal caller to continue scrambling and improvising against a tough Steelers defense in Week 5, especially if right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) is unable to suit up.