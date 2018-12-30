Eagles' Carson Wentz: Likely not available for playoffs
Wentz (back) isn't expected to be available for the postseason should the team qualify, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Nick Foles will make a third straight start in Wentz's stead in the regular-season finale Sunday, with an Eagles victory over the Redskins combined with a Vikings loss to the Bears guaranteeing Philadelphia a spot in the playoffs. While the Eagles will cast their lot with Foles the rest of the way, Wentz is scheduled to undergo another scan on his fractured back in the near future, just to ensure that he's healing as anticipated. Despite Foles' success in place of the injured Wentz both this year and last, Rapoport suggests that Foles is unlikely to return to Philadelphia in 2019, signaling that the organization still views Wentz as its long-term answer under center.
