The Eagles are expected to trade Wentz as soon as this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The notion of trading Wentz has picked up significant steam following the Rams' acquisition of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford as the Eagles are reportedly looking for a similar sort of package which saw the Lions acquire two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff in the massive deal. While it seems unlikely a team will be willing to deal that sort of compensation for Wentz, particularly after a year in which the 28-year-old led the league in interceptions despite playing 12 games, it's entirely possible the Eagles could still capitalize on what appears to an unusual market when it comes to quarterback-needy teams. The Bears and Colts are reportedly frontrunners for Wentz's services and the deal would likely leave 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts as the Eagles quarterback next season.