Eagles' Carson Wentz: Limited participant Monday
Wentz (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
The Eagles have already opted to roll with Nick Foles in Week 1, taking the advice of the team's medical staff regarding Wentz's recovery from his Week 13 ACL tear last season. It's unclear if Wentz's participation Monday included contact, but receiving a limited tag likely indicates he hasn't taken that step.
