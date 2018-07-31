Wentz (knee) was limited to individual side work at Tuesday's practice, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Wentz participated in some contact drills and 11-on-11 work at the start of training camp, but the Eagles still want to be careful about monitoring his workload. The third-year quarterback has been wearing a brace over his surgically repaired knee, and he'll likely be held out for at least the first week or two of the preseason. Eagles coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that he sensed some hesitation in Wentz this past weekend, noting that the young QB's progress is "more about his head than his knee right now", per Peter King of NBC Sports

More News
Our Latest Stories