Eagles' Carson Wentz: Limited to side work Tuesday
Wentz (knee) was limited to individual side work at Tuesday's practice, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Wentz participated in some contact drills and 11-on-11 work at the start of training camp, but the Eagles still want to be careful about monitoring his workload. The third-year quarterback has been wearing a brace over his surgically repaired knee, and he'll likely be held out for at least the first week or two of the preseason. Eagles coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that he sensed some hesitation in Wentz this past weekend, noting that the young QB's progress is "more about his head than his knee right now", per Peter King of NBC Sports
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Participates in team contact drills•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Progresses to team drills•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Sidestepping PUP list•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Uncertain for opener•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Advances to 7-on-7 work•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Participates in individual drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...