Wentz (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday but is expected to log full sessions Thursday and Friday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Wentz dealt with the same back issue last week and ultimately completed 30 of 37 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-17 loss to the Panthers. He should be fine for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars in London.

