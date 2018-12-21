The Eagles listed Wentz (back) as a non-participant in every Week 16 practice.

This merely confirms coach Doug Pederson's stated expectation from earlier in the week. Wentz is hoping the stress fracture in his back will improve with rest, potentially allowing for a return Week 17 or during the playoffs. Nick Foles will start Sunday's home game against the Texans.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...