Eagles' Carson Wentz: Making progress in recovery from knee injury
Wentz, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL and LCL, posted a video of himself throwing inside the Eagles' practice facility Monday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Wentz, who sported a knee brace on his left knee Monday, has said that his goal is to be ready for the team's season opener, but given that he underwent surgery back in mid-December, that timetable may be pushing things. In any case, as it standa, the Eagles can afford to proceed deliberately with Wentz, thanks to the continued roster presence of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. By the time most fantasy drafts and auctions occur, there should be added clarity with regard to Wentz's status, but it's also conceivable that his availability for Week 1 could go down to the wire.
