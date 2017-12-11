Initial evaluations of the left knee injury Wentz sustained in Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams didn't reveal a complete tear of the quarterback's ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Wentz will undergo an MRI on Monday as the Eagles look to gain more clarity regarding the severity of his injury.

While Rapoport's report offers some level of optimism that Wentz may have avoided a season-ending injury, the MRI will provide a more accurate picture of the MVP candidate's health. Even if the MRI confirms that Wentz avoided a complete tear, ligament damage of any kind could result in him missing the Eagles' final three-regular season contests, and perhaps postseason action as well. Nick Foles finished out the fourth quarter as the Eagles' signal caller and would step in as the team's starter if Wentz is sidelined for any length of time.