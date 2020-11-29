Wentz remains in line to start Monday's game against the Seahawks, but backup Jalen Hurts is expected to receive increased playing time at quarterback during the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that "unlike previous snaps, Wentz won't be on the field" when Hurts checks into the contest. Tim McManus of ESPN.com relays that Hurts has been seeing increased first-team reps at practice of late, which Rapoport suggests will result in Hurts seeing his "most significant snaps yet," likely "two or three plays at a time," rather than entire series. The Eagles' approach to their quarterback situation could be altered based on the flow of Monday's game, but coach Doug Peterson looks set to give Hurts an opportunity to provide the team's offense with a needed spark this week.