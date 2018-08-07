Wentz (knee), who won't play in Thursday's preseason opener, may not take a snap during the Eagles' exhibition slate, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As he bounces back from a torn ACL in his left knee, Wentz remains limited some in practice. The QB's stated goal of playing Week 1 has not changed, however. Such an outcome hinges on him gaining clearance to participate in full-team drills once again. Working in Wentz's favor on that front is that he's avoided any setbacks in his recovery thus far.