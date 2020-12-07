Speaking on the radio Monday morning, coach Doug Pederson said he hasn't made up his mind on starting Wentz or Jalen Hurts for Week 14 against the Saints, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pederson brought in Hurts during the third quarter of Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay, leaving Wentz on the sideline for the final four drives of the game. The Eagles made a contest of it in the fourth quarter, but that was largely based on Jalen Reagor's punt-return touchdown, while the offense put up points on just one of four drives with Hurts at quarterback. Pederson won't necessarily announce it to the media once he decides on a Week 14 starter, but we should have some idea before the game kicks off at 4:25 ET on Sunday.