Eagles' Carson Wentz: More late-game heroics
Wentz completed 30 of 43 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Redskins. He added three carries for nine yards and fumbled three times, losing one.
Wentz's first touchdown came on a beautiful throw to running back Miles Sanders in the back corner of the end zone from 15 yards out, and his second was a two-yarder to a wide open Zach Ertz. The latter gave Philadelphia a 24-21 lead with 10 minutes to play, but Washington answered with a field goal before forcing a critical Wentz fumble on the ensuing possession. After the Redskins turned that fumble into another three points to take the lead, Wentz took over with under five minutes left and drove the offense down the field to win it, capping the drive with a four-yard touchdown to Greg Ward with 26 seconds remaining. Philadelphia's defense added a touchdown on the final play to round out the scoring. After a pair of narrow escapes against the NFC East's two bottom-dwellers, Wentz will lead the Eagles into a Week 16 home matchup against Dallas with the division lead on the line.
