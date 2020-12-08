Wentz will move into a backup role for Sunday's game against the Saints after head coach Doug Pederson named Jalen Hurts as the team's starting quarterback for Week 14, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wentz will cede his spot atop the depth chart to the rookie after he again struggled to move the offense in last week's loss to the Packers, which dropped the Eagles to 3-8-1 on the season. The demotion suddenly leaves Wentz's future with the organization in question, an improbable development after the signal-caller inked a four-year, $128 million extension in 2019 that won't even kick in until next season. Wentz ranks last among all qualified passers this season with 15 interceptions thrown and 50 sacks taken.