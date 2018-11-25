Wentz completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.

Wentz turned in another lackluster statistical performance, but he did just enough to lead his team back from a 19-3 deficit. His touchdown pass was a 15-yarder to tight end Zach Ertz with 1:04 remaining before halftime. Wentz has posted his two lowest passing yard totals of the season and just a 1:3 touchdown to interception ratio over the past two weeks, so he'll be looking to bounce back in Week 13 against the Redskins.