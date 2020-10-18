Wentz completed 21 of 40 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Eagles' 30-28 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 49 yards and another score, lost a fumble and completed a pair of two-point conversion passes.

Rarely does a quarterback look as ragged as Wentz did Sunday and yet come as close as the Eagles did to sending a game they trailed by 17 and 18 points in into overtime. However, that's exactly what unfolded Sunday, with Wentz and the Eagles admirably refusing to quit and putting a legitimate scare into the Ravens until a would-be game-tying two-point conversion attempt went awry for Philadelphia. Wentz had put his team in that position by leading three 70-yard-plus scoring marches in the fourth quarter, the first two he capped with two-point conversion passes to Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. The first three quarters weren't so kind to Wentz, however, who was constantly harassed by Baltimore's suffocating defense and took six sacks overall. While Wentz is undeniably fighting hard under difficult circumstances, he won't come close to maximizing his fantasy potential until he gets Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (IR-ankle) and Jalen Reagor (IR-thumb) back in the fold. He'll hope for a smoother performance in a considerably easier matchup with Jeffery and Jackson potentially available Thursday night against the Giants.