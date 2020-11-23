Coach Doug Pederson said he hasn't considered benching Wentz, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Wentz has tossed a league-worst 14 interceptions, including two in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns. It's also been nearly two months since he completed more than 60 percent of his passes in a game, with his accuracy remaining poor even as the Eagles have gotten a little bit healthier on offense. It's possible second-round pick Jalen Hurts eventually get his shot if Wentz's struggles continue, but there's no question the veteran will make another start Week 12 in a favorable matchup with the Seahawks.