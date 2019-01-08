Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that Wentz (back) would remain out of the Eagles' divisional-round matchup with the Saints this weekend, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pederson noted that Wentz is "still getting healthy" while recovering from a fractured back, paving the way for Nick Foles to make a fifth straight start under center Sunday while Nate Sudfeld works as the No. 2 quarterback. The Eagles have thus far resisted moving Wentz to injured reserve, though all indications are that he won't be available at any point during the Eagles' playoff run.