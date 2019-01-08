Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that Wentz (back) would remain out of the Eagles' divisional-round matchup with the Saints this weekend, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pederson noted that Wentz is "still getting healthy" while recovering from a fractured back, paving the way for Nick Foles to make a fifth straight start under center Sunday while Nate Sudfeld works as the No. 2 quarterback. The Eagles have thus far resisted moving Wentz to injured reserve, though all indications are that he won't be available at any point during the Eagles' playoff run.

More News
Our Latest Stories