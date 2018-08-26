Eagles' Carson Wentz: Not cleared for contact yet
Coach Doug Pederson relayed Sunday that Wentz (knee) has not yet been cleared for contact, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wentz isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason finale and given that he's not yet cleared for contact, the QB's window of opportunity to gain clearance in advance of the team's Sept. 6 season-opener against the Falcons is narrowing. Wentz has acknowledged that his Week 1 availability will be a close call, but working in the Eagles favor on that front is that they have a capable (and healthy) backup on hand, in Nick Foles.
