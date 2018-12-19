Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he expects Wentz (back) to do the same amount of work in practice this week as he did during Week 15, Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com reports.

Wentz was a non-participant in practices last Wednesday though Friday with the stress fracture in his back, so Pederson's comments suggest the quarterback won't advance to even limited activity this week. The Eagles already named Nick Foles as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Texans, and it looks increasingly likely that they'll stick with the reigning Super Bowl MVP as their top signal-caller the rest of the way to provide Wentz ample recovery time from the injury.