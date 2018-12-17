Eagles' Carson Wentz: Not ruled out beyond Week 16
Wentz may need three months to fully recover from the stress fracture in his back, but he hasn't been ruled out beyond Week 16, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.
The Eagles remain open to the idea of playing Wentz at less than 100 percent strength, but they've already ruled him out for Week 16 and won't bring him back unless a playoff appearance is at stake. His chances of playing again this season thus depend on Nick Foles leading the Eagles to another victory Sunday against the Texans, or else hoping for a Detroit win over Minnesota. Should one of those two things happen, the team would then re-evaluate Wentz to see if he can play Week 17 at Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...