Wentz may need three months to fully recover from the stress fracture in his back, but he hasn't been ruled out beyond Week 16, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.

The Eagles remain open to the idea of playing Wentz at less than 100 percent strength, but they've already ruled him out for Week 16 and won't bring him back unless a playoff appearance is at stake. His chances of playing again this season thus depend on Nick Foles leading the Eagles to another victory Sunday against the Texans, or else hoping for a Detroit win over Minnesota. Should one of those two things happen, the team would then re-evaluate Wentz to see if he can play Week 17 at Washington.