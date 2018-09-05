The Eagles ruled out Wentz for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philly will open its Super Bowl defense without the No. 2 overall pick from the 2016 draft, who wasn't along for the ride in the playoffs due to the torn ACL that he suffered in his left knee Week 13. Although he was a limited participant in practice this week, Wentz has yet to be cleared for contact. Until he reaches this final step in his recovery effort, the Eagles will hand the reigns of the offense to Nick Foles.