Eagles' Carson Wentz: Officially questionable Week 15
Coach Doug Pederson said Wentz (back) is dealing with a "stress injury" that has "evolved over time" and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured back following a CT scan earlier this week, and Pederson confirmed Friday surgery will not be necessary. The Eagles head coach also said the team would not put Wentz on the field if there was risk of future injury, and that a full recovery could take three months, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 25-year-old still officially has a chance to suit up in Los Angeles on Sunday, but it would be completely unsurprising for the Eagles to remain cautious and give Nick Foles the start at quarterback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...