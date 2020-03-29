Eagles' Carson Wentz: Option picked up for 2020
The Eagles officially exercised Wentz's (concussion) team option for 2020 on Friday, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports reports.
The move was merely procedural, as Wentz's 2020 salary would have risen to $31.38 million while voiding the remaining years on his extension had Philadelphia declined to exercise the option. Wentz was forced out early in the Eagles' wild-card round loss to the Seahawks on Jan. 5 with a concussion, but he cleared all five phases of the NFL's concussion protocol three days later and would have been available had Philadelphia advanced to the divisional round, per Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
