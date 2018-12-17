Wentz (back) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Texans, but he won't be placed on injured reserve, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said Wentz is now considered week to week, though the team's latest information on his back injury is favorable. Nick Foles will get at least one more start after completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 8.7 yards per attempt in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams. A loss to the Texans would essentially kill the Eagles' playoff chances and thus eliminate any hope for Wentz to return this season.