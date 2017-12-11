Eagles' Carson Wentz: Out for season with ACL tear
Wentz suffered a torn ACL and won't play again this season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made it official at his Monday press conference, putting an end to any hope that Wentz escaped with a partial tear he could eventually play through, a la Ryan Tannehill last year. Of course, Tannehill never actually returned for the playoffs and later suffered a full tear of the same ligament this preseason. Wentz presumably will have surgery on his ACL once the swelling subsides, while Nick Foles will take over as the starting quarterback for Week 15 against the Giants. It isn't all bad news for the Eagles, as Pederson did indicate that the damage in Wentz's knee is primarily contained to the ACL, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports. While MCL, LCL and PCL injuries aren't as serious on their own, they often add to the rehab timeline a torn ACL. The Eagles have a real shot to get Wentz back for Week 1 in 2018, though he figures to miss all of the offseason program and likely will be limited, at best, for the starting of training camp.
More News
-
Eagles minus Wentz? Bench Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles if they don't have Carson Wentz and whether you can keep...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...