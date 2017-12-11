Wentz suffered a torn ACL and won't play again this season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made it official at his Monday press conference, putting an end to any hope that Wentz escaped with a partial tear he could eventually play through, a la Ryan Tannehill last year. Of course, Tannehill never actually returned for the playoffs and later suffered a full tear of the same ligament this preseason. Wentz presumably will have surgery on his ACL once the swelling subsides, while Nick Foles will take over as the starting quarterback for Week 15 against the Giants. It isn't all bad news for the Eagles, as Pederson did indicate that the damage in Wentz's knee is primarily contained to the ACL, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports. While MCL, LCL and PCL injuries aren't as serious on their own, they often add to the rehab timeline a torn ACL. The Eagles have a real shot to get Wentz back for Week 1 in 2018, though he figures to miss all of the offseason program and likely will be limited, at best, for the starting of training camp.