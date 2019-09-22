Eagles' Carson Wentz: Pair of touchdowns in loss
Wentz completed 19 of 36 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 33 yards.
Wentz ultimately put together a solid fantasy line, but he clearly missed wideouts Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) against a feisty Lions defense. The fourth-year quarterback wasn't as sharp as usual overall, completing a season-low 52.8 percent of his throws. Wentz also took three sacks in the narrow loss and misfired deep to rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on fourth down with 49 seconds remaining, an incompletion that sealed the defeat. Wentz and his offensive teammates won't have much time to correct mistakes, as they'll face the Packers in a Week 4 Thursday night tilt in which Wentz once again could be missing both of his aforementioned wideouts.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Returns after brief absence•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Returns to game after brief absence•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws three touchdown passes•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Slated to rest Thursday•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: In uniform, but could be rested•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Expected to sit Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...