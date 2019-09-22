Wentz completed 19 of 36 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 33 yards.

Wentz ultimately put together a solid fantasy line, but he clearly missed wideouts Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) against a feisty Lions defense. The fourth-year quarterback wasn't as sharp as usual overall, completing a season-low 52.8 percent of his throws. Wentz also took three sacks in the narrow loss and misfired deep to rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on fourth down with 49 seconds remaining, an incompletion that sealed the defeat. Wentz and his offensive teammates won't have much time to correct mistakes, as they'll face the Packers in a Week 4 Thursday night tilt in which Wentz once again could be missing both of his aforementioned wideouts.