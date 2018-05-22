Eagles' Carson Wentz: Participates in individual drills
Wentz (knee) took part in individual drills during Tuesday's OTA session, The News Journal reports.
Wentz has yet to be cleared for team activities, but even participation during individual drills is a good sign for him a little over five months removed from a torn ACL. Backup Nick Foles will continue to guide the offense this offseason as Wentz progresses toward a return, but the second-year signal-caller expressed confidence in early May that he will be ready for Week 1.
