Wentz (knee) took part in contact drills for the first time since tearing his ACL back in December, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles will remain cautious regarding Wentz's rehabilitation process, but it's a good sign to see the training wheels are close to coming off. It was only Wednesday that Wentz first took part in teams drills so the progression appears evident. It's early and there is a lot that can happen between now and the start of the regular season, but it seems as if Wentz is inching closer to putting this gruesome injury in the rearview mirror.