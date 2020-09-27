Wentz was 29-for-47 passing with 225 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions during Sunday's 23-23 tie with Cincinnati. He also registered 65 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Wentz remains uninspiring as a passer through the first three outings of his fifth NFL campaign, with a sub-60 percent completion rate and a woeful 3:6 TD:INT. His fantasy day was salvaged by way of rushing production, however, as Wentz established a new career-high in yardage via the ground. The 2016 No. 2 overall draft choice also has back-to-back games with a rushing TD for the first time in his NFL career. Taking on a San Francisco secondary Week 4 that is dealing with injuries to Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Richard Sherman (calf), and Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), Wentz may finally be able to get it going via the air.