Eagles' Carson Wentz: Playing in preseason opener
Coach Doug Pederson said Wentz will play in Thursday's preseason opener against Green Bay, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As a second-year player working with a new pair of starting wideouts, Wentz figures to get more playing time than the typical starting quarterback this preseason. He'll probably only get one or two drives in Thursday's game, with extended action coming in the second and third weeks of the exhibition schedule.
