Wentz completed 25 of 46 pass attempts for 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. He also gained 55 yards on five rushes.

Wentz spread the ball around to nine different receivers in this one, completing touchdown passes to Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. He also led the team in rushing, ripping off big chunks including a team-high 24-yard gain. Wentz only turned the ball over once, but it was rather costly, setting up the hosts' go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. The second-year pro has generated big time yardage totals trough the first two weeks, but he has also turned the ball over three times and will need to work on this aspect of his game ahead of next week's matchup with the Giants.