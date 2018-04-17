Wentz said Tuesday that he has begun the running portion of his rehab from a torn ACL in his left knee, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

There's no evidence Wentz is running on the field, meaning he likely is contained to an Alter-G treadmill in order to rebuild strength and movement in the knee. During Tuesday's media session, he added there isn't a specific timetable for his return to the field, but Week 1 remains "the goal," according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Wentz is confident he doesn't have to make an appearance in the preseason to achieve that objective, but he'd be beating the most optimistic timeline after tearing up his knee Dec. 10. As long as Wentz remains in recovery mode, Super Bowl LII hero Nick Foles will direct the Eagles offense.