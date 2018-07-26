Wentz (knee) took part to 11-on-11 drills Thursday, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

Wentz continues to make progress in his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee, partaking in team drills for the first time since Week 14 preparation last season. On this occasion, though, he worked with the second-teamers behind Super Bowl hero Nick Foles. Wentz's routine included running and rolling out of the pocket while wearing a knee brace. The next step in his quest is getting cleared for contact, and while Wentz and coach Doug Pederson are unsure when that'll come to pass, the stated goal of active status Sept. 6 against the Falcons still stands.

