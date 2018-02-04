Wentz is expected to start weight-bearing exercises on his left knee Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wentz put the Eagles into a position to end the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, churning out 10 wins in the first 12 outings before tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee Week 14. In his stead, Nick Foles has guided the team to Super Bowl LII, with Wentz providing support from the sideline. In the days following the contest, Wentz will take a significant step in his rehab. The aforementioned weight-bearing work will happen with his knee brace unlocked for the first time since sustaining the season-ending injuries. Once he reaches this point in his recovery, he can continue onward as if he suffered just a torn ACL. Per one of Rapoport's sources, there's a "realistic" shot Wentz will be able to suit up for Week 1 of the 2018 campaign. The comment comes on the heels of his surgeon, Dr. James Bradley, telling the Eagles that barring a setback, Wentz should be a participant at some point in training camp. Wentz's progress in the coming months will determine when he'll make his next in-game appearance.