Wentz (right hand) practiced in full Wednesday.

Wentz went to the locker this past Sunday against the Seahawks for an unknown reason, which was revealed to be an injury to his right throwing hand afterward when he was seen wearing a heavy wrap. On Monday, coach Doug Pederson said Wentz had a bruise but wasn't expected to miss any time in practice this week, according to Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News. With a full session under his belt Wednesday, Wentz is well on his way to upholding Pederson's prediction as the Eagles prepare for a Week 13 visit to Miami.

