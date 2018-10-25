Wentz (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Wentz opened Week 8 as a limited participant in practice, but it appears his restrictions Wednesday were merely precautionary while he tended to the minor back issue. He's expected to put in another full practice Friday and enter the weekend without an injury designation. Though he'll draw a matchup Sunday against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed just 6.3 yards per attempt this season -- the second-best mark in the NFL -- Wentz could benefit from three of the Jaguars' top four cornerbacks being unavailable for the contest.

