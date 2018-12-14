Coach Doug Pederson said Wentz (back) is dealing with a "stress injury" that has "evolved over time" and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured back following a CT scan earlier this week, and Pederson confirmed Friday surgery will not be necessary. The Eagles head coach also said the team would not put Wentz on the field if there was risk of future injury, and that a full recovery could take three months, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 25-year-old still officially has a chance to suit up in Los Angeles on Sunday, but it would be completely unsurprising for the Eagles to remain cautious and give Nick Foles the start at quarterback.