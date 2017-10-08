Wentz completed 21 of 30 passes for 304 yards, four scores, and a pick in Sunday's 34-7 smackdown of the Cardinals. He added 11 yards on the ground.

From a QB-rating perspective, the outing was the best of Wentz's young, promising career. There might have been some concern last week that Philadelphia's new-found running game might diminish Wentz's role, but it looks more like the threat of the run is going to make Wentz all the more dangerous. Last season, with limited weapons outside, a jumbled offensive line, and an inconsistent running game, Wentz struggled down the stretch. That doesn't appear as though it will be a problem this season. A good illustration was Wentz's second touchdown toss of Sunday's game. The play fake sucked the defense inside and opened up a window for a touchdown pass to Zach Ertz. There were times last season when Wentz looked like he had to do it all by himself. Thus far this season, he is benefiting from an offense that can control the line of scrimmage and receivers that can win matchups across the board. He is budding into a star.