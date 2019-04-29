Eagles' Carson Wentz: Receives commitment through 2020
The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Wentz's (back) contract, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.
Despite tending to injuries in both of the past two seasons, Wentz has reached the 3,000-yard threshold through the air in all three of his campaigns. His fearless nature forced him from the field in 2017 due to a torn ACL and last year as a result of a stress fracture in his back. Fortunately for Wentz, the Eagles allowed Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles to walk in free agency this offseason and further committed to the former by locking him into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Wentz continues to recover from the back injury but is hopeful he'll be able to participate in OTAs in May.
