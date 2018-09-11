The Eagles don't appear to have a firm target date for Wentz's (knee) return to game action, with the quarterback seemingly "a couple more weeks" from playing, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported Sunday that Wentz hasn't officially been ruled out for the Eagles' Week 2 game in Tampa Bay and could be a more realistic option for Week 3 against the Colts, but Garofolo's comments Tuesday on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" program seem to refute the notion that the third-year signal-caller's return is imminent. While careful to note that Wentz hasn't suffered a setback in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, Garofolo relayed that the Eagles have "no hard and fast plan" for when their franchise quarterback will be back under center. Expect the Eagles to continue evaluating the matter on a week-to-week basis, with offensive coordinator Mike Groh revealing that the team will name its Week 2 starter when head coach Doug Pederson meets with the media Wednesday, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.