Eagles' Carson Wentz: Returning to 11-on-11 work
Wentz (knee) will resume 11-on-11 work Sunday, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer cautions that the return to full-team work doesn't necessarily mean Wentz will be cleared for contact. It does represent a step in the right direction, with the quarterback apparently getting favorable feedback when his knee was evaluated earlier in the week. Wentz did some 11-on-11 work at the beginning of training camp, but the Eagles then scaled him back to 7-on-7 and individual drills to reduce the risk of accidental collisions. Wentz recently acknowledged that his Week 1 availability will be a close call, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the final decision will be made by the medical staff rather than the coaching staff. Pederson also mentioned that Wentz, surprisingly, is throwing with better velocity than he did during training camp the past two seasons.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Uncertain about Week 1
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Shows improved velocity
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: May not play in preseason
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Held out of team work again
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Limited to side work Tuesday
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Participates in team contact drills
-
