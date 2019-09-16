Wentz was replaced by Josh McCown late in the first half of Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports. After McCown threw five passes, Wentz was able to return later in the drive.

Wentz went into the blue tent to get checked for a concussion but was able to get back into the game. He also took a shot to the ribs during a first half in which he threw for only 47 yards and two interceptions. The injury-prone quarterback seems to have dodged a bullet here.